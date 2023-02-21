Bank card fraud alert from police

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

THE Royal Bahamas Police Force has consistently recorded complaints relating to bank card fraud, warning that those participating will be prosecuted.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Kenwood Taylor, of the crime management and criminal investigation unit, said these matters are to be taken very seriously.

“Scenarios regarding this type of fraud can take the form of fraudsters stealing a victim’s physical card and using it for unauthorised transactions,” he said.

“Fraudsters illegally photographing or recording information from a victim’s card and using it for fraudulent transactions or fraudsters stealing card information electronically and creating a duplicate (fraudulent) card to carry out unauthorised transactions. A skimming device is sometimes used to capture credit card information from the magnetic strip.”

In addition to credit card fraud, ACP Taylor noted investigators have seen a trend in which people’s bank accounts are compromised and unauthorised transactions are carried out.

“These transactions can take the form of online purchases or unauthorised transfers to other bank accounts in both instances of credit card fraud and bank account fraud, investigators suspect that the persons involved can be local and international,” he told this newspaper.

He said it does not appear to be a particular age group targeted for these offences. However, he urged members of the public to be vigilant when conducting transactions with their cards.

“Monitor your bank accounts regularly so that in the event of fraud, the matter can be detected and reported to either the bank or police as soon as practicable,” said ACP Taylor.

“Members of the public are also encouraged not to disclose their password or PIN for bank cards or online banking to anyone. If you are found participating in these types of fraud you can be prosecuted,” he added.

In recent weeks, many people have taken to social media to complain that fraudsters have contacted them posing as bank employees, saying that “suspicious transactions” have been conducted on their cards. Some say that the fraudsters tend to have a strong accent from foreign countries.