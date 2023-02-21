Robber crawled through drive-through window

AN ARMED assailant climbed through a drive-through window and stole cash from a business on Madeira Street on Sunday morning.

It was one of four armed robberies that took place on Sunday in New Providence.

The incident occurred shortly before 7am in the Madeira Street area.

Police were told that the occupants of a dark purple Nissan Cube drove up to the drive-through window of a business. One of the occupants climbed into the drive-through window and pointed a firearm at the cashier, who fled upon seeing the suspect.

While attempting to remove cash from the register, an employee struck the suspect with an object, but the suspect was able to remove an undisclosed amount of cash before making good his escape.

The second incident occurred sometime around 1.20pm in the area of Carmichael Road.

Two masked men entered a business armed with firearms and demanded cash. The manager complied and the suspects were given an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing the area in a dark Nissan Cube.

Around 4.30pm in the Bernard Road area a masked gunman entered a business and demanded cash. The manager complied and the suspect fled on a motorcycle with an undetermined amount of cash.

Around 11.30pm, two men stole a man’s red 2009 Suzuki Swift, licence plate number AJ0699.

The man said he was in the area of the Delaporte park with a woman when two gunmen robbed him of his car and personal items.

The suspects fled the area in the victim’s vehicle.

Police are actively investigating and are appealing to members of the public who may have information regarding these matters to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at 502-9991/2.