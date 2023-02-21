Union unveils multiple grievances with BPL

By FAY SIMMONS

jsimmons@tribuemedia.net

UNION leaders yesterday unveiled multiple grievances with Bahamas Power & Light (BPL) relating to the processing of union dues, pension and medical benefits, and the re-engagement of retirees.

Kyle Wilson, the Bahamas Electrical Workers Union's president, accused the energy monopoly of non-compliance with "the terms and conditions" of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that was signed by the two umbrella union bodies, the Trades Union Congress (TUC) and National Congress of Trade Unions of the Bahamas (NCTUB), with the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) when it was in opposition.

Asserting that BPL line staff "feel ignored", he added: “The MoU clearly outlines the framework of conduct between unions and the various government agencies and related companies to avoid industrial disharmony. But it seems to have no effect and no value at BPL.”

The union's grievances include the delayed processing of union dues, while Mr Wilson alleged that BPL's staff pension scheme has been operating without a governing Board and deducting contributions prior to the required date. He said: “Some of the major issues are the delayed processing of union dues, which is currently creating a myriad of issues for the union's financial operations and obligations.

"The implementation of a non-contractual pension scheme without consultation with the union. It has been operating for five years without a pension Board. It’s alleged only to be established on paper in late 2019, notwithstanding the deduction of members' funds for this pension prior to.”

Mr Wilson also voiced displeasure with changes to the medical benefits offered by BPL, and the utility's purported refusal to shop for alternative providers. Mr Wilson said: “Unilateral changes to the medical benefit, without union consultation or involvement in spite of a court order to do so. Also an absolute refusal to shop the medical with the possibility of a better, more cost effective policy existing in the open market.”

He also expressed unhappiness that BPL has been recalling retirees to work, describing it as "the blatant morale busting practice of rehiring persons who have received hundreds of thousands of dollars in upfront cash through a voluntary separation agreement, which also includes additional thousands of dollars a month for the same persons for the rest of their lives in monthly pension annuity payments.

"This is creating a state of negative and low morale amongst the staff who have demonstrated nothing but loyalty to this company. The discriminatory and questionable hiring practices, promotions and disregard for the registered agreement, which clearly states you must return to work if you were wrongfully dismissed. Despite a court ruling that has exonerated a staff member, the company is outright refusing to reinstate the member in accordance with the agreement.”

BPL, in response to the union's issues, said it "notes the union’s concerns". It added: "BPL advises the union and the public that its management and Board of Directors are committed to addressing those concerns as well as maintaining amicable relations with the BEWU in the best interest of the more than 800 associates in New Providence and the Family Islands.”

Mr Wilson, meanwhile, said BPL had failed to come up with "a short or long-term business plan for future projects or future projections for the company, or its cost of direction" plus the "clear establishment of protocols and guidelines for natural disasters, epidemics, pandemics and hardship conditions".

BPL was also accused of failing to recognise long service employees and refusing to pay the cost of living renumeration outlined in the industrial agreement. Mr Wilson said: “The union assures the public that we will not act irresponsibly. But we will do what we have to do to secure our benefits. Therefore, let the chips fall where they may. This union is willing to use whatever tools are available in our box if management persists with the attitude of ignoring and disrespecting the union.”