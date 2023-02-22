0

Man killed in hit-and-run on Exuma

As of Wednesday, February 22, 2023

Police on Exuma are investigating after a man died in a hit-and-run on Tuesday night.

According to reports, at around 7pm, the man was struck by a vehicle that failed to remain on the scene in the George Town area.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by the District Medical Officer.

A team of officers from the Traffic Division, New Providence, will travel to the island to conduct further investigations.

