Minister of Health says Exuma COVID cases ‘seem to be under control’

A WEEK after confirming a cluster of COVID-19 cases in Exuma, Health and Wellness Minister Dr Michael Darville said yesterday that officials are still monitoring the situation, but noted that “everything seems to be under control” on the island.

Speaking to reporters before heading to yesterday’s Cabinet meeting, Dr Darville said the island has about 14 positive virus cases in total, with some 30 people currently still in quarantine.

“At LN Coakley (High School), we are monitoring the situation. When we first started out, there (were) about six, possibly eight cases of COVID. Today, there (are) only two reported cases,” the health minister said.

“As far as Exuma is concerned, we have a total of 14 cases. Like I said, two at the schools and the balance is in the community. We have about 26 to 30 people in quarantine and it’s going on a downward trend. So I’m pleased to report that to the community.”

He said cases were trending downwards because of the protocols put in place by the ministry’s surveillance unit.

Asked about the cause behind the outbreak, the minister did not say.

However, Dr Darville told reporters that he believed information had been compiled to determine where the infections started.

“As you can recall, our health services rules, we have pretty much removed everything,” Dr Darville added. “There’s no more mask mandate. We always encourage the community to practise safety measures if you have a respiratory infection, you can keep the mask on. They are regular protocols that remain, and we encourage the community to do it,” he said.

“If you know that you have an upper respiratory infection, you’re sneezing and you’re coughing and you have a runny nose, it is probably in your best interest to wear a mask to protect those around you but as far as we’re concerned at the ministry of health, the mask mandate is removed and that means now we have the community operating as it was in the past.

“It’s very important for businesses and very important to get our economy moving, but of course, the situation is fluid and if we see signs where it needs to be brought back into play, we will do it but at this particular time, we have no intention of doing so.”