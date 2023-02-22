Police warn: Stay vigilant after series of armed robberies

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

POLICE are advising people to continue to be vigilant after a number of recent armed robberies, with a fast-food restaurant and a bank recently falling victim to theft.

Police said they were searching for two male suspects believed to be responsible for robbing a bank located on JFK Drive on Monday.

“According to initial reports, sometime around 2.45pm two males, one who was allegedly armed with a firearm entered and robbed the establishment of an undetermined amount of debit cards and transaction receipts, before fleeing the scene in a silver coloured Japanese vehicle,” according to a police news release.

This comes after a video circulating online shows footage of an employee at a fast-food drive-through window before an assailant with a gun climbed through and took money from the cash register.

The armed culprit left when another employee at the restaurant swatted at him with what appeared to be a rod. Later, the footage showed a worker locking the drive-through window.

The Tribune contacted the eatery, but representatives declined to comment.

Police reported an armed assailant climbed through the drive-through window and stole cash from a business on Madeira Street on Sunday morning.

It was reported that one of the occupants climbed into the drive-through window and pointed a firearm at the cashier, who fled on seeing the suspect.

Inspector Makelle Pinder said people and businesses need to be aware of potential threats in view of these incidents.

“Those circumstances are isolated and so we just ask employees, I’m sure that they weren’t expecting that to happen, but we just ask persons in general to be vigilant and aware of their surroundings and never to keep an amount of cash in the cash register. Limit the amount of funds that are kept in the cash register at all times and the only thing we can honestly say is to continue to be vigilant,” she said.

Police said another robbery occurred sometime around 1.20 pm Sunday in the area of Carmichael Road.

“According to initial reports, two masked males entered the business establishment allegedly armed with firearms and demanded cash. The manager, complied and the suspects were given an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing the area in a dark coloured Nissan Cube,” police stated.

Another business was robbed sometime around 4.30pm Sunday in the Bernard Road area.

Police added: “According to initial reports, a lone male who was reportedly masked and armed with a firearm entered the business establishment and demanded cash. The manager complied and gave the assailant an undisclosed amount of cash before he fled the area on a motorcycle making good his escape.”

Police are actively investigating and are appealing to members of the public with information regarding this or any other matters to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at 502-9991/2/3 or Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477.