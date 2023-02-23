Branville: ‘it’s time for action’ on shanty towns

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

BRANVILLE McCartney, a former state minister for immigration, called on both political parties to “stop all the committees”, saying that it is time for action on shanty towns.

These comments come after the House of Assembly rejected a move by opposition leader Michael Pintard to establish a select committee on immigration, with every government MP present voting against it. Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said he did not support the call for the committee, saying it was unnecessary.

When contacted by this newspaper, the former Democratic National Alliance (DNA) leader said that the prime minister holds a right to “support or deny” having a select committee, but suggested that the “real concern” should be focused on how to tackle the immigration matters.

Following the removal of a court injunction preventing demolition of shanty towns, Mr McCartney urged the Davis administration to further explain its plans on how it intends to tackle the unregulated areas.

“The prime minister certainly is right to support or deny having a select committee,” he told The Tribune.

“That’s not the issue, and that’s not the real concern. The real concern is how we’re going to deal with the immigration concerns. That is, I think the point that needs to be considered.”

With Mr Davis sending mixed messages about when the government will move to demolish shanty towns, Mr McCartney scolded the government, saying they ought to stop making excuses.

“My understanding is that the government is saying that it’s going to take some time because, you know, people will be made homeless,” Mr McCartney said yesterday.

“The bottom line is these things (shanty towns) are erected illegally, they need to be dealt with, humanely, but they need to be dealt with.

“Almost like an excuse, to be quite honest. To say that we need to look at the living accommodations of persons who are here illegally, that’s almost a slap in the face.”

He suggested that the primary focus be on the removal of irregular communities in a “humane” fashion, in addition to protecting the country’s borders and regularising citizenship for those who have lived in the country for extended periods of time.

Mr McCartney said he viewed the FNM’s call for a select committee as “crap”, calling for action to take place now more than ever.

“The issue of having a select committee, come on man, it’s time for action, all this talk and committees, and all this crap, that’s past,” he said.

“We need to take some action, we need to be able to move forward with it. Of course, generally in a humane way.”

He added: “The country will benefit if we start to move and have the political will of dealing with the immigration problem. Select committee - what (is) is that gonna do?

“Big arguments back and forth? It becomes political, let’s get the job done. Let’s have some action, let’s stop, all the talk, all the rhetoric, all the committees.”

Earlier this week, Minister of Works Alfred Sears said Cabinet has reconvened a shanty town task force and the Bahamian public will soon be given a roadmap which the government will use to address the issue of illegal structures.