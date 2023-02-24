Bomb threat at Ministry of Youth, Sports & Culture Office

Police are investigating a bomb threat at the Ministry of Youth, Sports & Culture Office located on University Boulevard this morning.
According to reports, shortly after 10.30am, an employee of the office received a telephone call indicating that a bomb was planted within the building.
The Anti-Terrorism Unit and Fire Services responded to the location and an evacuation was enforced while officers conducted a sweep of the building to ensure that it was safe.
The scene has now been cleared and employees have returned to the building.
