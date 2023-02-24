Man jailed for breaching curfew four times

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A MAN on bail for armed robbery and attempted murder was sent to prison Friday for breaching his curfew four times.

Police arrested Devon Carey, 27, after he was found in breach of his 9pm to 6am curfew four times between January and February this year.

He admitted to the offences during his appearance before Magistrate Kendra Kelly on Friday.

In a mitigation plea, Carey’s lawyer suggested that his client broke his curfew because he was working long hours.

He said Carey loved to work because he wanted to provide for his three children and asked the court to either impose a fine or give him a strict warning.

In response, Magistrate Kelly said the matter was not negotiable, stressing that four breaches were not a small number that could be taken lightly.

She told Carey she did not care that he worked long hours and argued that he should’ve been at home before 9pm as stipulated in the conditions of his release.

The magistrate also reminded the accused that there was a process he could’ve gone through to have his bail conditions varied to accommodate his work schedule.

But his failure to do so showed that he did not care, Magistrate Kelly added.

As a result, she sentenced him to six months in prison on each count, which will run concurrently, meaning at the same time.

Shawn Thompson, 32, also appeared in court for violating his bail conditions.

Thompson, who is out on bail for attempted murder, was arrested after being accused of breaking his curfew three times between January and February.

The accused pleaded guilty to the offences.

However, his sentence was deferred to Wednesday after he denied having antecedents when the matter was brought up in court.

According to the Crown prosecutor, police files showed that Thompson had previously been charged with armed robbery.

But, Thompson denied this. As a result his case was adjourned to next week to allow the prosecutor to verify his claim.