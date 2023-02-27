Two hit-and-runs and a suspicious death

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

A SWIMMER died after he was hit by a jet ski driver on Saturday.

Police said the 49-year-old victim was swimming near the shoreline at a beach on Paradise Island when he was struck by a man operating a jet ski. The victim suffered serious head trauma and later died.

The suspect fled the scene, however, police are said to be following significant leads.

Meanwhile, an Abaco pedestrian died after a hit-and-run on Friday.

Shortly after 11pm in Marsh Harbour, the pedestrian was in the area of Candyman Bar and Restaurant when he was hit by a dark Nissan Note, which fled the scene.

Paramedics visited the scene and found no vital signs of life.

Police have not released the identity of either victim. However, a loved one of the Abaco victims expressed outrage about his death on Facebook.

“Wow, wow, my grandson father was knock down and kill last night and the driver didn’t even stop. Reds was an awesome father, a loving and kind person to all [who] know him. These are some dangerous people living amongst us and I know that someone see and know who it is but they will say nothing but God knows and sees it all (sic),” the person wrote.

Police also reported a suspicious death of a Bimini man.

The deceased was found in waters near Alice Town, Bimini, shortly after 7am on Friday.

Police said a visitor on board a vessel docked near Bimini Bay discovered the man’s body partially submerged in the water and alerted officers.

The man’s lifeless body was retrieved from the water and taken to a local clinic where a medical officer pronounced him dead.

The body will be flown to New Providence for an autopsy to determine an official cause of death.