Man hurt in dog attack

A MAN is receiving medical care after he was attacked by a friend’s pit bull yesterday.

Police were told that the man was visiting a friend’s home off Carmichael Road shortly before 1pm when he was attacked by the friend’s two-year-old dog. He suffered injuries to his face, arms and legs. He was taken to hospital by EMS personnel for further medical care.

“Presently, the dog has been removed from the residence by Animal Control personnel,” police said.

“Members of the public are reminded that all dogs should be licensed and can visit the Department of Agriculture, Gladstone Road to pay the requisite fee of $6.72. Failure to licence your animal will result in the owner/s being fined in the amount of $250,” police said.

Police are encouraging members of the public, particularly dog owners to ensure their animals are properly secured and enclosed to prevent any incidents from occurring: this may include dogs that are overly aggressive or uncontrollable that cannot be restrained in aggressive situations, consistently bark, are always agitated, fight, create disturbances with other animals, or try to attack people.

Last August, a homeless man was mauled to death by four dogs — three pit bulls and one potcake — in the area of East Street.

Two months later, three men and a woman were charged with manslaughter in connection with the incident.

The four are accused of neglecting to properly contain the dogs on their premises.

For more information regarding breaches of the Animal Control Act residents are encouraged to contact the Royal Bahamas Police Force K-9 Unit at 397-9600, or 397-9635, or Animal Control Unit at 325 -1178.