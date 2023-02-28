PM: No change of tone on shanty town issue

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis insisted yesterday his tone has never changed in addressing the shanty town issue, adding demolition in these unregulated communities will begin once “preliminary” steps are completed.

Mr Davis spoke to reporters in Abaco yesterday when asked about a timeline for the demolition of the shanty towns.

“Demolition will come. That will come after some preliminary steps have been taken. As I indicated before, you don’t want to solve one problem and then create another. You don’t want to demolish places where people are living, and they have no place to stay,” Mr Davis said.

He highlighted that the relocation of documented Haitians in shanty towns will be made at the expense of their employers.

In terms of undocumented migrants, he said those persons will be repatriated, adding Bahamians living in shanty towns will be asked to evacuate.

“Documented Haitians who are in shanty towns, we’re going to find who their employers are and (obligate) those employers to find a place for them to stay.

“Undocumented persons living in these shanty towns, we will process them and repatriate them. Bahamians who are living in those shanty towns, we will speak to them and ask them to move out.”

Mr Davis continued: “That is ongoing as I speak. We’ve had some operations here in Abaco recently, that is ongoing as we speak. And once all those are settled, then you will see the shanty towns being demolished.”

Meanwhile, former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis last week said the government is pandering in its handling of the unregulated communities.

Dr Minnis called the government “mixed and confused” on the shanty town, suggesting there have been mixed messages on the issue.

When asked about Dr Minnis’ criticism that the government is pandering towards addressing the unregulated communities, Mr Davis dismissed those claims.

“I don’t understand what he means by pandering. The overarching principle is that the rule of law must prevail, and that we will be enforcing the law. I’ve always said that there’s no pandering or shift of my tone. That’s what I’ve said, and I continue to say that.”

Mr Davis stressed that the “application” of the law will be taken but it needs to be done “compassionately” and “humanely.”

“And so, if he considers that the law ought to be enforced in a way that is not compassionate which is, that he is prone to do. I have to appreciate that we are still dealing with humans.”

He added: “And that’s not pandering; it’s acknowledging who we are as a people without compromising our own sovereignty. And protecting the interests of our people in our jurisdiction.”

Mr Davis said yesterday the government is willing to accept migration will be a part of the country’s history, however he said it will be done by means of the country’s laws.

During a recent CARICOM’s closing press conference, Mr Davis suggested that the government will not immediately move to demolish shanty towns in the country despite the recent lifting of an injunction.

He told reporters that it makes no sense “responding to a crisis to create another crisis”.

Days later, Mr Davis gave a national address where he pledged to take decisive action against shanty towns and announced Operation Secure, an initiative that will aid in tackling unregulated communities.

In the face of criticism over what some believe to be “mixed messages”, Press Secretary Clint Watson said while his tone may be different on the issue, Mr Davis’ message has never changed. He said Mr Davis’ tone shifted based on the audience, suggesting Mr Davis had a different tone at CARICOM compared to his national address.

“His message has never changed in both. The tones are different which signals the tribute of a good leader,” Mr Watson said during the weekly press briefing at the Office of the Prime Minister.