Man in hospital after Freeport stabbing

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A 26-year-old Grand Bahama man is in hospital following a stabbing in Freeport, police reported yesterday.

According to officers, the incident occurred around 12.45am on Monday, January 2.

Police said the man, a resident of Seagrape, Eight Mile Rock, was at a local nightclub on Logwood Road when he reportedly got into an altercation with a man he knows. The victim was stabbed multiple times.

He was taken to the Rand Memorial Hospital, where he was in serious but stable condition.

Police are following significant leads.

In other crime news, a man shot in the face in Bimini has been airlifted to a New Providence hospital where he is in serious condition.

The shooting occurred on Monday, January 2, shortly after 11pm at a local nightclub in Alice Town.

According to police, the victim, a resident of Kings Highway, was shot by a male suspect known to him. He was transported to the local clinic, and later airlifted to New Providence for further medical treatment.

Investigations are continuing into both incidents.