16-year-old killed in two-car collision

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

THE COUNTRY recorded its first traffic fatality for 2023 after a 16-year-old male died in a traffic accident in the capital on Monday.

The incident occurred around shortly before 9am on Monday on Bernard Road. Police reported a two-car collision that resulted in the injuries of both drivers and a passenger.

The driver of a black Ford Explorer was traveling east along Bernard Road, when they were in collision with a burgundy Suzuki Alto, carrying a front seat passenger, who was traveling west along Bernard Road.

Both vehicles received extensive damage, which resulted in the Jaws of Life being utilised to extricate the injured who were all seriously injured.

All victims were transported to the hospital by EMS personnel; however, the 16-year-old passenger of the Suzuki Alto later succumbed his injuries and the driver is listed in serious condition.

The driver of the black Ford Explorer was treated and later discharged.

Police, who have not released the victim’s identities, are investigating the matter.

However, The Tribune understands that the victim is Jeno Hanna Jr, a pupil in grade 11 at CC Sweeting school.

Chief Superintendent David Lockhart of the Royal Bahamas Police Force Traffic Division told The Tribune yesterday that the country’s unconfirmed traffic fatality count for 2022 is 55, which claimed the life of 59 individuals.

In the end of last year, The Ministry of Transport and Housing revealed that in “short order”, it intends to launch a national road safety campaign to reduce traffic fatalities in accordance with the United Nations Decade of Action for Road Safety 2021 to 2030.