Almost 700 flights delayed on Monday

ON Monday, almost 700 flights departing from Lynden Pindling International Airport were delayed due to system challenges at air traffic control.

The system challenges resulted in “significant” airline traffic congestion, flight delays, and missed flights and connections.

In a statement yesterday, the Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation said the “unusually length” flight delays were attributed to air traffic control issues with the En Route Automation Modernisation (ERAM) system at the Miami Air Route Traffic Control Centre.

“The travelling public experienced unusually lengthy flight delays yesterday at The Lynden Pindling International Airport,” said the ministry.

“This was attributed to air traffic control issues with the En Route Automation Modernisation (ERAM) system at the Miami Air Route Traffic Control Centre, responsible for operating airspace for commercial flights over Florida and parts of The Bahamas.”

Following the delay, Jonathan Hanna, vice-president of operations at Nassau Airport Development Company (NAD) confirmed yesterday that flights arrivals and departures are back to normal.

“We have no issues today,” he told The Tribune yesterday.

“It’s still quite a busy day, but no significant delays or any challenges,” he added.

Aviation director Dr Kenneth Romer apologised to international and domestic passengers for the delay during what is deemed as “peak travel period”.

He said: “The delays came during the traditionally busy New Year’s Day’s holiday peak travel period where Nassau air traffic controllers managed almost 700 flight movements at LPIA during this single day.

“We applaud all airport stakeholders for their invaluable contributions to traffic management, and apologise to international and domestic passengers for any disruption to their travel caused by the delays.”