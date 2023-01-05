18-year-old girl collapses and dies on basketball court

AN 18-YEAR-OLD girl collapsed and died at a basketball court in Masons Addition this morning.

Police press liaison officer Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings said that currently police are calling the matter a sudden death until they find out more information.

“Around quarter to 10 this morning, we understand that the victim was here playing a game of basketball when she reportedly collapsed,” Chief Superintendent Skippings said. “We are going to have an autopsy performed to find out exactly what went wrong (and) why she collapsed on the path today. We can't say if she had any previous medical condition or known to have any.”

Chief Superintendent Skippings added she was told some of the residents attempted to try to revive her but were unsuccessful.

“After they realised that they couldn’t, they were able to contact EMS who came and recognised there were no visible signs of life.”