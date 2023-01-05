COVID ‘under control’ in China despite wave of new measures

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A CHINESE Embassy spokesperson yesterday insisted that the country has the COVID-19 situation there under control, arguing that commentary in international media regarding their virus policies is “nothing but double standards”.

This comes as a growing number of countries, including the US, UK and other European nations, have announced new testing measures for visitors from China as the nation battles an outbreak of COVID-19 after rolling back many pandemic restrictions last month.

US government officials have cited concerns over a lack of data on infections in China and fears about the possibility of new strains emerging, according to international reports.

Meanwhile, local health officials have already said the government has no plans to implement similar testing measures at this time and that they will continue to monitor the situation.

In a letter sent to The Tribune yesterday, Chinese Embassy spokesman Cui Wei said China has been making steady progress in the fight against COVID-19 and claimed that officials there have the disease under control.

“As things stand, China’s COVID situation is predictable and under control. Beijing is among the first cities to see infections peak, and life and work are coming back to normal there,” the spokesperson said.

“Relevant Chinese departments have been making necessary preparations for infection peaking in provinces and cities across China. We are confident that with the concerted efforts of the Chinese people, we will prevail over the pandemic and usher in a brighter future for our people.”

The statement added: “Based on scientific and rational assessment, the Chinese government has taken a series of measures to facilitate people-to-people exchanges with the rest of the world. From January 8 onward, any visitor going to China will only need to do a PCR test 48 hours before travel and no quarantine or testing will be required after arrival. Air flights will be increased and visa applications facilitated. Outbound tourism for Chinese citizens will be resumed.”

The embassy spokesperson said the measures have been received warmly from many countries and added that China “will continue to adapt our COVID response measures as necessary to facilitate the safe and orderly cross-border travel of Chinese and foreign nationals.”

The Chinese official also insisted that China has actively cooperated with nations worldwide as it relates to the pandemic and has openly shared information on their virus response in a timely manner in accordance with their law.

“In recent days, health experts from many countries have advised against the adoption of entry restrictions targeting Chinese visitors, believing that the main variant now spreading in China has been found elsewhere and that a new variant can emerge anywhere on the planet,” the statement added.

“A statement released by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) on January 4, 2023 described those measures taken by some countries as ‘ineffective’, and more like ‘science politics.’

“We hope that all countries will follow a science-based approach and work together to promote safe cross-border travel to keep global industrial and supply chains stable and bolster global solidarity against COVID and world economic recovery.

“Some Western media commentary sought to put a negative spin on China’s COVID policy adjustment. This is nothing but double standards. We remain committed to working with the international community in solidarity, to more effectively tackle the COVID challenge, and better protect people’s lives and health.”