Man shot dead on Robinson Road

A man is dead after a shooting on Robinson Road early on Friday.

According to reports, at around 2.30am, the victim, a 34-year-old of Montell Heights, was at a bar on Washington Street when he was approached and shot multiple times by an unknown man.

The suspect, who was wearing dark clothing and a ski mask, reportedly fled the area on foot into the Montell Heights area.

EMS personnel attended the scene and confirmed no vital signs of life.

Police are actively investigating and appealing to members of the public who may have information regarding this incident to contact them.