Man shot as he cleaned car

A MAN is in hospital after he was shot while cleaning his car yesterday.

It is one of three shootings police are investigating that occurred between Wednesday and yesterday.

The latest shooting took place after 2pm yesterday and left a 22-year-old man of Foxdale Subdivision in hospital.

Police were alerted to gunshots being discharged on Frank Edgecombe Street by ShotSpotter technology.

At the scene, officers were told the victim was cleaning his car when the occupants of a black Suzuki Swift opened fire on him.

The victim, who is presently being electronically monitored, received injuries to his leg and was taken to hospital where he is presently seeking medical attention.

Two separate shootings occurred on Wednesday.

The first incident reportedly occurred around 6.30pm in the area of Gibbs Corner off East Street.

According to reports, officers were alerted by ShotSpotter to gunshots being discharged in the Gibbs Corner area.

Police responded and on arrival discovered two boys, ages 16 and 15, with gunshot injuries.

The 16-year-old, of Podoleo Street, was grazed over the eye, and the 15-year-old of Taylor Street was shot in his leg.

Both victims were taken to hospital where they were treated and discharged.

The second incident reportedly occurred shortly after 7pm on Wednesday and resulted in a 27-year-old male of Pitt Road being shot in his thigh.

The victim was at a park in Rock Crusher, when he reportedly heard gunshots and realised he had been shot.

The victim was taken to hospital, where he was treated, discharged and subsequently arrested for an armed robbery.

Police also said a 19-year-old youth was robbed of an undetermined amount of cash on Wednesday morning.

The incident reportedly occurred around 7am in the Carmichael Road area.

The victim was walking south on McKinney Drive when he was approached and attacked by two suspects, who beat and robbed him of cash and an iPhone.

Police are investigating and appealing to members of the public who may have information that can assist them with their investigations to contact 911/919, the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991/2 or Crime Stoppers at 328- TIPS (8477).