Marijuana haul found by police

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

ABACO and Grand Bahama Police made a large drug haul this week, seizing over 200 blocks of suspected marijuana and arresting a male resident of Treasury Cay.

According to police reports, officers discovered and confiscated 15 crocus sacks containing over 260 blocks of suspected marijuana during a special operation conducted on Wednesday.

Preliminary reports indicate that shortly after 5pm, officers of the Northern Bahamas executed a search warrant on single story residence on St Andrew Drive, where the drugs were found, along with a quantity of ammunition.

A 46-year-old male resident of the Treasure Cay Sub-division was taken into custody and is assisting police with their investigation.

In other news, Grand Bahama Police are searching for a missing stolen vessel.

Police received reports shortly before 9am on Tuesday that a 32ft blue and while center console Century vessel with two 300 HP Yamaha engines was stolen from a residence situated at Fortune Point, Fortune Village.

Investigations are actively underway and police are appealing to the public for their assistance in locating the vessel and the suspect/suspects responsible. Persons may contact the police at 911/919, the Criminal Investigations Department at 502-9991/2 or Crimestoppers at 328-TIPS.