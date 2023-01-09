69-year-old woman in hospital after shooting

A 69-year-old woman is in hospital after a shooting incident on Sunday night.

Preliminary reports reveal that around 8.30pm, police were alerted via ShotSpotter that gunshots were being discharged in the area of Ross Corner.

On arrival police were informed that the victim was standing in the area of a business establishment when she heard gunshots and discovered she was shot to the leg.

The victim was taken to hospital via private vehicle, where at present her condition is unknown.

Police are investigating and once again appeal to members of the public to assist in locating the suspect/s.