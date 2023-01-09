Hunt for sex attackers

POLICE are looking for three men who sexually assaulted a woman after breaking into a home in southern New Providence yesterday.

The incident took place shortly after 5am, police said.

Officers were told that a man, a woman and other relatives were at their home on Marshall Road when three gunmen entered.

The residents were reportedly tied up and robbed of an undisclosed amount of cash.

During the burglary, a woman in the home was sexually assaulted, police said.

The assailants then fled the scene.

Police are also investigating an incident that left a 48-year-old man in hospital.

Shortly after 2pm on Saturday, two men were at a business in Stapledon Gardens when they got into a fight.

One of the men produced a knife and stabbed the victim in his upper body. The victim was taken to hospital by EMS where he is detained in serious condition.

Police are questioning a 46-year-old man in relation to this matter. Police investigations continue.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to contact police at 502- 9991 or Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477).