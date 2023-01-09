Seven in custody after 390Ibs of suspected marijuana found

Seven men are in police custody after they were found in possession of over 390 pounds of suspected marijuana.

Preliminary reports indicate that around 12.20pm on Sunday, officers attached to Operation Ceasefire executed a search warrant on a home located on Munnings Drive and discovered 15 crocus sacks of suspected marijuana.

The drugs have an estimated street value of over $39,600. Investigations continue.

• Police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating the man responsible for robbing a service station on East Bay Street.

The incident reportedly occurred shortly before 8pm on Sunday.

Preliminary reports revealed that the suspect, who was wearing a plaid shirt and an Adidas tam, entered the establishment, allegedly armed with a handgun and demanded cash. The culprit reportedly robbed the establishment of an undisclosed amount of money and fled the area on foot.

Police are aggressively investigating and are appealing to members of the public to assist in locating the suspect.