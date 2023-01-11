Police urge people to plan a strategy in case of home invasion

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

POLICE are urging people to plan a strategy or have one in the event of a burglary or home invasion.

The advice from Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings came after an early morning burglary on Sunday in which a woman in the home was sexually assaulted.

Police are also searching for a man who allegedly raped a 14-year-old girl at her home this month, however the details of that incident are not clear.

“I would wish that every family would plan a strategy or have a strategy in the event that their home is burglarised,” CSP Skippings said yesterday.

“I don’t want to say it publicly just because criminals are always listening in as well. So family members need to sit down and plan a course of action so that in the event something happens they know exactly what it is they are going to do and then for more tips that they can do, they can reach out to our National Crime Prevention Office. They can call that office at 302-8430/1 and we will provide them with the information that they need.”

Police are searching for three men who reportedly entered a residence in southern New Providence and burglarised the home shortly after 5am on Sunday.

Officers were told that a man, a woman and other relatives were at their home on Marshall Road when three gunmen entered.

The residents were reportedly tied up and robbed of an undisclosed amount of cash. During the burglary, a woman in the home was sexually assaulted, police said.

On Monday, police said they were actively searching for a man who reportedly sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl while at her residence in eastern New Providence.

Police added that according to reports, the incident occurred between Monday, January 2, and Sunday, January 8.

However, no specifics were given on whether the man was known to the teen or he broke into her residence.