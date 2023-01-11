Sunwing returns to Grand Bahama

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

ABOUT 500 Canadians visitors were in Grand Bahama last week with the return of Sunwing Airlines non-stop jet service to Freeport.

The low-cost carrier operates two direct services from Toronto and Montreal weekly, with guests staying at the Viva Wyndham Fortuna Beach.

The domestic section at the Grand Bahama International Airport has been renovated and serves as the passenger terminal for Sunwing.

The visitors spent a week on the island.

Anita and Matt Kushner said they enjoyed their trip to Grand Bahama and will come back again.

“We had the most fabulous time,” said Mrs Kushner on Saturday. “We are beach lovers. We love this island, and we love to come back. The flight is nice and short - three hours - and you’re here.

“We stayed at the Viva Wyndham Fortuna Beach, and we loved it. We loved the room, the beach, and the pool - everything.

“We went snorkelling, we hung out on the beach, and we walked along Fortune Beach. We loved it. We saw a lot of stingrays - it is amazing. We will come back again big time,” Mr Kushner said.

Tristan Drouin, of Montreal, said this was his first trip to Grand Bahama. He looks forward to returning.

“The hotel, pool, and beach were great. It was a very good experience,” Mr Drouin said. “We will come back again.”

He said the highlight of the trip was the beach and white sand and blue water.

“The ocean was turquoise, and the food was really good,” he said.

Mr Drouin said The Bahamas has a good reputation as a travel destination.

“We like it has a really good reputation for the beach and sand. It is like a dream vacation for us,” he said.

He said the three-hour flight is convenient. “It is not a long flight and that is really good,” he said, adding that he is going back home with a tan. I am going back to snow, cold, and slush on the ground. It is very different (from here),” he said.

The new Sunwing terminal at GBIA was opened last week. The building sustained significant damage during Hurricane Dorian in September 2019.

GBIA is owned by the government. It was purchased in April 2021 from Hutchison Port Holdings and Grand Bahama Port Authority. The facility has an 11,000 ft runway and includes 741 acres of land. The government plans to redevelop GBIA through a private-public partnership.