$3,500 fine for breaching curfew

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was fined $3,500 by the court yesterday after admitting to breaching his curfew while on bail for the alleged shooting of an off-duty police officer in a botched mugging in 2016.

Tahnarze Ferguson, 28, represented by Alphonso Lewis, appeared before Magistrate Samuel McKinney on seven counts of violation of bail conditions.

This is in connection with bail granted to him by the Supreme Court on charges of attempted murder and attempted armed robbery.

It is alleged that on September 5, 2016, on Olde Corner, Ferguson and a male accomplice, while armed with handguns, attempted to rob then Sergeant Brent Dixon in the driveway of his home. It is further said that during this incident Sgt Dixon was shot after confronting his attackers, but was able to shoot one of his assailants as well.

While on bail for these charges between November 2, 2022 and January 8, Ferguson was found in breach of his court imposed residential curfew on seven separate occasions.

In court, the accused pleaded guilty.

Mr Lewis stated that his client is a father and employed in a family business. After citing his client’s early plea of guilty and remorse for his actions, Mr Lewis asked the court to temper justice with mercy and show leniency by only imposing a fine.

In view of this, Magistrate McKinney fined the accused $3,500 for the offence. He faces nine months in prison if the fine is not paid.

He was also placed on probation for 18 months, if he violates this, he faces a year in prison.