Grand Bahama to have third full-time judge in May

ANOTHER Supreme Court judge is expected to start serving on the bench in Grand Bahama on May 1, Chief Justice Ian Winder announced in Freeport on Friday.

The appointment brings the number of full-time judges to three in Grand Bahama to help address the backlog of civil and criminal matters before the Supreme Court here.

Chief Justice Winder attended the annual church service with members of the Judiciary in Grand Bahama at the Pro-Cathedral of Christ the King, marking the opening of the 2023 Legal Year in Grand Bahama.

He noted that Grand Bahama requires an additional judge to assist Supreme Court judges Andrew Forbes on the criminal side and Petra Hanna-Adderley on the civil side.

“The need for a third judge will help us with the backlog situation,” Mr Winder explained.

“We will place a new judge in GB in May that would be responsible for not only civil and criminal matters. We are extending the ability for Grand Bahamians to get access to justice more readily, with a third judge to hear their matters.”

Asked whether Grand Bahama attorney Gregory Moss was among the five new judge appointments this year, Mr Winder would not say, but indicated that the names would soon be disclosed.

“We will make an official statement of who the five judges are, including the one for GB. That process will come shortly, and that judge will take office on May 1,” he said.

“I am glad to have the new year marked as open in GB and look forward to a productive year throughout the bench, the Bar, and for the citizens of GB,” he said.

Additionally, Mr Winder said residents of West Grand Bahama can expect the reopening of the Eight Mile Rock Magistrate’s Court.

“EMR court is near completion and is just awaiting furniture so we can place the magistrate back in there. The residents of WGB have had to come all the way to Freeport to have matters heard and be dealt with. That will alleviate that stress for those residents,” said the chief justice.

During his sermon, Canon Norman Lightbourne noted that as the country celebrates its 50th year of independence, it deserves a competent, efficient, and independent judiciary.

He added that the judiciary must be provided the necessary tools it needs to execute its duties. He noted that recent reports by the chief justice about the condition of buildings “is a crying shame.”

“Despite the inconveniences and handicaps, I encourage you to remain focus to your call to serve,” he said.

“Remember you are supposed to be honourable men and women, belonging to an honourable profession - do so with integrity.

“You must have strong moral principles and convictions. Remember, honesty is still the best policy. You must be able to hold your heads high always. Serve without fear or favour. Every person that comes before you deserves to be treated without prejudice. Be impartial, be merciful,” said the Anglican clergyman.

He told the attorneys: “It can’t always be about money. There are many in society who see lawyers as crooks. I know because they come to me and complain.”



Canon Lightbourne also noted that politicians think they are above the law. It is a serious issue, he said.

“We live in a country where politicians believe that because they are in the House of Assembly, they have authority to do almost anything. It is a fact. We are talking about 50 years, and it is a serious continuous act, he said.

He stressed that none of them is above the law and are governed by the same rules and regulations of the country, and the Constitution, as are all Bahamians.

The clergyman said there is a lack of confidence in the judicial system that is driving persons to take the law into their own hands.

“Many Bahamians have a lot of questions about the system of justice in our Bahamaland, where the level of confidence in the system is extremely low,” he said.

“As you begin the new legal year, you have a humongous task (ahead). Hundreds of Bahamians are anxiously awaiting on you to hear their complaints and settle their disputes. They are waiting with bated breath for justice to be served. Many have been waiting a very long time and they are tired of waiting. Many are running out of patience. Some are frustrated; some are angry; and some are disappointed in the system of justice.”

“Some feel that justice is far-fetched, that it seems elusive. Some have gotten so fed up that they are ready to take the law into their own hands. We simply say to our citizens, you have no right whatsoever to take the law in your own hands, despite the fact that you been waiting and wondering so long.”

The clergyman said that young men in poor communities feel disenfranchised and disadvantaged.

“They feel the young man in Lyford Cay and Johnson Road stands a better chance of being acquitted or having his case heard than he does,” he added.

He stressed that too many young men are being lost to untimely deaths and are being put in prison.

Canon Lightbourne said that this must end. “We cannot continue as a country going down this road. It is frightening, it’s staggering.”

Something must be done to help our young men, said the clergyman, who believes that dysfunctional homes are the root cause of the problem.

“There are simply too many fathers out of our homes, leaving mothers to raise the children alone,” he said.

“I appeal to the women of our country. There are just too many young ladies who are being impregnated and far too many are not able to raise these children.”

Canon Lightbourne warned: “We have to arrest this situation. I don’t care how much money is allocated to the Judiciary, I don’t care how many police we have on our streets, I don’t care how many police cars we have on streets, until we are able to arrest this situation and deal with the root cause, the problem in our homes, we will be dealing with this for years to come.”