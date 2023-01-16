Motorcyclist killed in vehicle collision

A 34-YEAR-OLD motorcyclist died after a traffic accident in Dundas Town, Abaco, on Friday.
The incident took place after 4pm.
Police said a man was driving a 2005 Dodge Dakota north on George Albury Boulevard and the motorcyclist was driving west along Grace Avenue when they collided.
The motorcyclist, a Marsh Harbour resident, was pronounced dead at the scene. An investigation is ongoing.
