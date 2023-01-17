Man shot dead in Abaco

Police are searching for a lone gunman after a man was shot dead in Abaco on Monday night.

According to reports, the victim had just arrived at a residence in Bahama Coral at around 6.30pm, when he was approached by a gunman who shot him multiple times. The suspect then fled the area in a black Japanese vehicle.

EMS personnel arrived at the scene and confirmed the victim had no signs of life.

Police are actively investigating and are appealing to members of the public who may have any information on this matter to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at 352-5048, 350-3021, 919/911 or CRIME STOPPERS @ 328-TIPS.