Coalition gives govt ‘14 days’ to act on migration

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

MEMBERS of the Coalition of Independents protested outside the Office of the Prime Minister yesterday over what they term to be an immigration crisis in the country.

Lincoln Bain, COI leader, presented a letter that gives 14 days to implement a list of suggestions to tackle illegal immigration in the country. He attempted to deliver this letter at the Office of the Prime Minter (OPM) yesterday. However, he claimed he was refused to be let in and, after talks with officers, police volunteered to serve the document instead.

The group said failure to implement the suggestions will lead to Bahamians being called to “occupy” Parliament Square.

“I want to make it abundantly clear, we are not against Haitians, we’re not against any race of people,” Mr Bain said outside the barricades erected outside OPM. “We are against illegal immigration no matter who does it. We don’t care if they are Chinese, Americans, Europeans, but right now we are being flooded with illegal immigrants from Haiti and we cannot support this.

“We have come today to make a demand of the government to deal with the situation. Members of Parliament have now complained yet the government is doing nothing. What discussions are they having in Cabinet about what should be going on right now?” he asked.

He also said: “After 14 days we’re going to make a clarion call to all of the Bahamian people to join us on Parliament Square. We are going to apply from now to the Cabinet Office to occupy Parliament Square, our square, if they fail. And Bahamas, I am calling on you to come out and be ready to refuse to go home until something is done.”

In the letter, it is stated that the people are “disturbed by the ever-worsening immigration crisis in The Bahamas” and successive governments have failed to address this vexing threat to national security for more than 50 years.

“...The illegal immigration problem does not stand alone, it is commingled with gun and drug trafficking and other serious crimes. This is contributing heavily to our devastating crime crisis. We further appeal to your sense of humanitarian justice. Children are being forced to live in these squalid conditions without basic, fundamental needs such as electricity and plumbing. This is a violation of their human rights and breaks our laws of child neglect. If we allow this to continue, we are as liable as the illegal immigrants who seemingly birth children in this condition for strategic advantage,” the COI letter noted.

“Concerned citizens of our great nation, therefore, must submit the following short-term solution to get this crisis under control. We give the government 14 days to implement these suggestions. Should the government fail to do so the Bahamian people will be called to occupy Parliament Square like the illegal immigrants are occupying our land.”

Among other things, the letter called for a naval blockade to be set up at the country’s southern marine border; insist that Haiti assist with the cost of arresting and repatriating its citizens here illegally; and appeal to the courts to have all new structures built in shanty towns demolished.