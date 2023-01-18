ARREST AFTER BABY’S DEATH: 29-year-old man held following infant being found unresponsive

By JADE RUSSELL

POLICE are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of an infant girl who became unresponsive while in the care of a family friend on Monday.

A 29-year-old man is in police custody after injuries were noticed on the baby’s face. Police described the incident as alleged infanticide, however an investigation is ongoing and an autopsy will be performed to determine the baby’s cause of death.

Yesterday, police press liaison officer Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings urged parents to ensure they are leaving their children in safe hands.

The incident occurred around 11am on Monday, police said.

Preliminary reports indicate that the infant was in the custody of a family friend while her mother was at work.

It is further reported that the family friend believed the baby was asleep, but after a short while, noticed the infant was unresponsive.

The infant was then taken to hospital for medical assistance. Hospital staff attempted to render medical assistance, but confirmed the child had died.

Injuries were observed on the baby’s face leading police to arrest the 29-year-old man.

CSP Skippings spoke to reporters yesterday about the baby’s death, urging parents to be cautious and to take good care of their children.

“I always say you have to ensure that the person is responsible, notwithstanding that accidents can happen. But if you have young children in your care and custody, you need to be checking them on a consistent basis.

“Don’t assume that the child is just sleeping, especially if you know that child has been exhibiting some signs of congestion. Not to say that that is what happened in this particular incident. But if you notice that the child is not feeling well, you want to try and take that child to the doctor immediately.”

She said that it is important to “pay attention to the darlings of our nation”, noting that anything can happen.

CSP Skippings stressed that parents should also ensure children are getting the medical assistance needed to aid in their well being.

“So, let’s just try to make sure that we constantly check on them. If they’re not well, take them to the physician. Don’t try that homemade ‘bush medicine’ that we as Bahamians like to try, let’s take them to the doctor. Let’s find out what is wrong with them so that they can get the necessary medical assistance.”

Meanwhile many people took to Facebook to express their outrage over the baby’s death and reports of injuries.

“Be careful who you leave your children with, this is a wicked world,” one user said.

“Can’t trust everyone to look after your kids the way you look after them. Condolences to the mother because this is something you would never want to hear,” another user said.

“Betters believe I was shaking everything! Y’all be playing with life and because of that I was taking yours. That’s a flipping baby.” another user said.