Construction ‘collapse’ if all undocumented workers lost

By YOURI KEMP

Tribune Business Reporter

THE Bahamian Contractors Association’s (BCA) president yesterday said the construction industry would “collapse” if the Government deports every single undocumented worker in its latest threatened Immigration crackdown.

Leonard Sands told Tribune Business that the industry’s dependence on such labour has forced The Bahamas to incorporate them in its workforce in order to complete construction projects.

Mr Sands was responding after Keith Bell, minister of labour and Immigration, warned in Parliament that work permit holders cannot “freelance”. Besides reiterating that work permit holders cannot live in irregular living conditions or “shanty towns”, the minister reinforced that they can only work for the job and employer stipulated in the approval.

“If a permit is obtained for a gardener, the person must be a gardener for the employer who obtained the permit,” Mr Bell said, adding that working for other companies - or in jobs other than those stated on the permit - will not be tolerated.

“Immigration has stepped up its investigations department, and if the persons are found violating the terms of their permit, the permit will be revoked and the permit holder will be prosecuted and deported. Employers who obtained permits under false pretences will be prosecuted, and no further applications for permits will be approved for that employer,” he warned.

Calling on Bahamian employers to cease hiring illegal immigrants, and abide by the country’s laws, Mr Bell said expatriate workers hired as live-in staff such as maids and nannies must stay with their employer. Should such conditions not be complied with, the work permit will be revoked.

The minister, urging that work permit fees and renewals be submitted on time, said of Immigration: “The Department is presently reviewing our policies to strengthen our investigation and confirmation of the living conditions of all work permit holders.

“All persons holding work permits in this country must comply with our laws and regulations, including all of our building codes, health and sanitation requirements. Where it is shown that the holder of a work permit is living in an irregular community, or in other conditions which do not comply with our building or public health guidelines, such permits will be revoked and the holders deported,” he added.

The Immigration Act does not link the granting of a work permit, and its continuation, to a worker’s living conditions. It does, however, give power to the Board of Immigration to impose any conditions or restrictions on a work permit holder that it sees fit.

Mr Sands, in response, said: “When they make application for their work permit, why doesn’t the Department of Immigration just go and check where these people live? Let’s stop this foolishness. There are about 10,000 people living on Cowpen Road in irregular communities, all with work permits. So Mr Bell shouldn’t grand stand in Parliament. His ministry should go and check and all of them should have their work permits revoked.

“Tell them the BCA chief says construction in the country cannot exist without large numbers of undocumented workers who work every single day. The system would collapse if we move them on. We’re just grandstanding. We’re just pretending that this doesn’t exist.

“If they have to remove every single undocumented worker from the construction sector, some companies won’t be able to perform contracts. If they have to remove every single undocumented worker who is living in an unregulated community, many contracts won’t be fulfilled.”