Three in court on ammunition charges

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

A MAN and two women were granted bail in court on Friday after being accused of having 27 unfired rounds of ammunition.

Ceron Barr, 24, Shandira Coleby, 36, and Lashon Robinson, 22, all stood before Magistrate Samuel McKinney on two counts of possession of ammunition.

Barr faced two additional charges of possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply.

It is alleged that all three accused were arrested after they were found with 19 unfired rounds of .223 and 9 unfired rounds of 9mm ammunition on January 17.

On the same day Barr is accused of having 2.6oz of Indian hemp and 21 grams of cocaine.

In court the three accused pleaded not guilty to all charges against them. While it was revealed to the magistrate that Barr is already on bail on a charge of armed robbery, bail was again granted to the three accused at $5,000 bail each with one or two sureties.

Their trial is set for March 2.