‘Labour on Campus’ Initiative seeks to assist students entering job market

THE Ministry of Education and Technical and Vocational Training, and the Department of Labour along with stakeholders including Government High School’s Class of 1983 are addressing the country’s skills gap.

These groups hosted the initial “Labour on Campus” event—a series of career/ job fairs to assist 10th and 11th grade students to prepare for the job market—at Government High School yesterday.

Minister of Education and Technical and Vocational Training Glenys Hanna-Martin thanked the Department of Labour for its efforts. She also extended thanks to the members of GHS Class of 1983 for their partnership in the programme.

She said, “Numerous studies have shown that over the last 10 years there [has been] a skills gap in the economy which indicates that while opportunities exist many Bahamians are not equipped to take advantage of these opportunities.

“The result is that the rationale now manifests to import labour whilst our people stand on the margins and watch.

“This state of affairs is not only unacceptable but it is a manifest anomaly, it instigates frustration, ferments anger, strips away human dignity and breeds a weakening of morale.

“This is destabilising and represents a failing in national policy. It is our duty as policy makers to ensure that the first and primary beneficiaries of economic wealth and opportunity in The Bahamas are our people.

“It is our duty to guarantee that despite the pressures of globalisation and our own national challenges that the Bahamian people are the subjects and not the objects of economic development.

“This can only be achieved by focused and uncompromising commitment and by dogged and aggressive action to bring about the desired outcomes for our people.

“The structural inequities in our country must be tackled and we must have the courage and resolve to do so. It is also mandatory that the rights of workers are ardently protected and promoted,” she said.