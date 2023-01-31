‘Focused police approach is right for domestic violence’

By LETRE SWEETING

lsweeting@tribunemedia.net

SOCIAL Services Minister Obie Wilchcombe said he agrees with the police commissioner’s “aggressive and focused approach” to domestic violence.

He suggested the proposed buildings for the police force’s domestic violence unit and victim safe houses may encourage more victims to speak up.

Mr Wilchcombe told The Tribune yesterday: “We’re very pleased. We’re also pleased that the aggressive and focused approach of the commissioner and the Royal Bahamas Police Force in dealing with matters that have been long outstanding and have gotten the attention required.

“The commissioner of police and his team have been incredible. From the day he took office, he immediately began the process, in fact met with me a week later and the process began to secure the right place, or should I say the right places, to provide assistance and shelter for cases of domestic violence,” he said.

“(It is) extremely important. I think what we have not paid attention to, and this is a difficulty I see, too many of these serious issues are not discussed. We cannot fix the problem sometimes, because we are not aware. We cannot get to the bottom of issues if no one is talking,” Mr Wilchcombe said.

“We can’t cause for the country to have a greater understanding, if it’s not in the forefront. So we are raising these issues, because we have to deal with it, if we want to better our country. Let’s cause people to walk away from and remove themselves from such incidents,” he said.

Mr Wilchcombe said those who will occupy the safe houses will be determined on a case-by-case basis by both police and Social Services.

“It is usually predicated upon collaboration with the police and Social Services. We look at the situations and the nature of the case. Every case is evaluated,” he said.

“You have to provide shelter for the individual that is being assailed, particularly if there is a case history... Predicated upon the state of the individual and, of course, the incidents,” Mr Wilchcombe said.

This follows Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander’s comments on Friday at a press briefing, where he mentioned the progress of the domestic violence unit office.

“That will be coming. We have already identified a building. We have already drawn up the contract with the landlord,” Commissioner Fernander said.

“Social Services, the Crisis Centre has already visited and agreed for the building and for safe houses for victims all in one general area and that should be coming on stream within another week or two. We have already identified a building, just waiting for approval for that building,” he said.

Commissioner Fernander also mentioned that the soft opening of the building for the firearms task force will take place on Wednesday.