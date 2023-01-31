Two suspects shot by police after man killed on Joe Farrington Road

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

POLICE officers shot and arrested two suspects shortly after the assailants killed a man on Joe Farrington Road Tuesday.

A search is underway for a third suspect involved in the homicide.

The incident occurred shortly after 11am at the Ivory Plaza on Joe Farrington Road.

Chief Superintendent Michael Johnson, officer-in-charge of the Criminal Investigation Department, said police were on patrol in the area when they saw three men chasing and firing shots at the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

As a result, police shot at the suspects, who attempted to flee the scene in a small Nissan vehicle. This is the third police involved shooting for the year, one of which was fatal.

Police captured the first suspect, who was on bail for murder. He was later taken to the hospital by ambulance, CSP Johnson said. A short while later, the second suspect was captured in bushes nearby thanks to public assistance.

The third suspect had evaded capture up to press time.

Police were on patrol of the area when they heard gunshots, CSP Johnson said.

“The officers went to investigate and observed three males chasing an individual and firing shots at him. The officers engaged these gunmen shooting two of the suspects," CSP Johnson told reporters at the scene yesterday.

"One of the suspects was able to make good his escape. The officers then observed the victim that was on the ground, who appeared lifeless. EMS was called and they came and checked the body and saw no signs of life.”

He continued: “Two of the suspects got into a small Nissan vehicle and attempted to flee, but was again stopped by these officers.

"They were able to arrest one of the males where a firearm was recovered. A short while ago, the second individual was arrested in bushes nearby; he is presently in custody.”

The deceased is believed to be a resident of the area in his early 20s.

CSP Johnson explained the importance of the commissioner’s vision for saturation patrols, while thanking the officers of the Elizabeth Estates Police Station for their quick response.

Additionally, he also expressed his confidence in the police response to tackling crime, despite the trend of repeat offenders committing offences.

“Again, this is what the commissioner speaks about when he speaks about saturation patrol. Even if we are not able to prevent these incidents, we would be in a position to catch these culprits and that's just what occurred today,” CSP Johnson said.

He added: “Foot patrol, vehicle patrol, we would continue to do these patrols, as that is part of the commissioner’s policing plan. We expect that we will yield the same results that we yield today with this success in arresting these suspects.”

In January, Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander said that police will introduce a new and improved saturation patrol and system.

The police chief has said there will be increased patrols, more targeted operations in hot spot areas and expanded resources, including a new fleet of police vehicles.