New president and CEO announced for One Eleuthera Foundation and CTI

By MIA GARDNER

The One Eleuthera Foundation (OEF) and Centre for Training and Innovation (CTI), two non-profit community development organisations focused on sustainable community and national development, have announced a transition of leadership. Effective June 30, Shaun Ingraham has stepped down as president and CEO, giving the titles to Keyron Smith.

Mr Ingraham will continue to serve as a director on the OEF and CTI boards. Looking to the future, he is enthused about the trajectory of both organisations and Keyron’s ability to carry on in his place.

Mr Smith said: “The board of directors wishes to congratulate Keyron on his new appointment, which was part of a carefully planned succession process. His proven track record of success, strategic acumen, and expertise in development, local governance, and policy writing make him an ideal choice to lead the team through the next phase of expansion and advancement. His deep understanding of OEF’s values, mission, programs, and stakeholders uniquely positions him to drive continued growth and impact for the benefit of our communities.”



The leadership transition coincides with OEF’s fiscal year-end.

“It is truly an honour to lead OEF and CTI into the next chapter and to continue the vital work of evolving and expanding our successful community development model,” said Mr Smith.

“I value and appreciate the extensive groundwork laid by Shaun in building a strong foundation for community development on our island and within the country and sector. I intend to build upon past successes while focusing on increasing our community impact and embracing new opportunities to realize the vision for Eleuthera.

“Our approach will remain locally rooted and globally minded,” Mr Smith Said.