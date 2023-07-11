Athletes burn up track, field on final day

By TENAJH SWEETING

Tribune Sports Reporter

tsweeting@tribunemedia.net

THE Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations (BAAA) 2023 National Track and Field Championships ended on a high note for juniors at the original Thomas A Robinson national stadium this past weekend.

The meet wrapped up after three days of intense track and field competition from both the seniors and juniors. Senior athletes returning to home soil for competition on Independence weekend not only put on a show for the home crowd but also punched their tickets to the World Championships in Budapest, Hungary. Also, the juniors followed suit but instead booked their flights to Costa Rica and Buenos Aires for the North American, Central American, and Caribbean Athletic Association (NACAC) under-18 and under-23 championships and 2023 Pan American Games.

JUNIORS

Shatalya Dorsette not only qualified for the NACAC U18 and U23 championships but also left the TAR stadium a double champion. The 17-year-old claimed both first place finishes in the 100-meter (m) and 200m finals. Dorsette once again finished first with CARIFTA gold medallist Jamiah Nabbie following behind for second. She finished with a personal best of 24.05 in the event. Meanwhile, Nabbie ended 0.05 seconds behind with 24.10.

Grand Bahama’s Dorsette said she just wanted to execute the plans of her and the coach therefore, she was glad she ran with Nabbie because it gave her an extra push for a personal best. She said it felt great to become a double champion at the nationals after graduating highschool this year. The 2023 Sunland Baptist graduate now has her sights set on tertiary education at Louisiana Tech University where she will pursue her studies in Forensic Science.

Adam Musgrove, who was already having quite the track season, added another accomplishment to his collection. Musgrove paired his gold medal in the 100m finals alongside another from the 200m finals. The recent Pan American Games qualifier notched a time of 21.08 for the win.

Musgrove was overwhelmed with emotion as he talked about his newest track feat.

“This is a dream come true. I am really speechless because like I said I have never really won any major event so to come out here and win two at my last junior meet at home is a fantastic feeling,” he said.

Melvinique Gibson, of the T-Bird Flyers, also doubled her medal count at the 2023 National Track and Field Championships. After securing the win in the 400m finals, Gibson followed it up with a 200m win making her a double champion as well. She finished with 25.37 in the event.

Gibson said she could have executed better in the race but she just tried to have fun and give her 100% best. Overall, she felt she did well in the events over the weekend.

SENIORS

Sprinter Anthonique Strachan closed off the track and field championships as a double national champion in the 100m and 200m finals. On the final day, Strachan collected her second win clocking 23.41. Hurdler Gabrielle Gibson came second with 24.15 and Jenae Ambrose ended in third place.

Strachan talked about the win after having some difficulties with her spikes.

“The race was a pretty smooth race I just was working on my technique like I said previously before my spikes popped during warmup and was starting to pop even more when I was running…it was making it more difficult so I just changed up my race strategy and plan to just work on technique and race execution,” she said.

Professional hurdler Devynne Charlton blitzed past the finish line first with a time of 12.93 in the 100m hurdles finals. Charisma Taylor trailed behind with 13.04 and Denisha Cartwright of Minnesota State University finished third.

Charlton said she thought the race was pretty good despite the strong winds. She said Taylor pushed her throughout the race and she had to find another gear in the middle of because she felt the pressure in the beginning.

Joel Forbes came away as the National Champion in the 800m race for the third time. He emerged victorious after running 1:52.32.

Rhema Otabor, winner of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) javelin title, claimed the national title at home after throwing a personal best 59.75m.

Otabor said she felt the series was okay. She said she started off strong but in the middle of her throwing she started to dip in distance. However, she was happy that she saved the best for last.

Although she was happy with the personal best she is aiming for a throw of 60m. Next up for Otabor will be the NACAC U18 and U23 championships.

Among some of the other athletes that qualified for the NACAC U18 and U23 championships include Lanaisha Lubin, Raywind Winder, Ishmael Rolle, Erin Barr, J Nabbie and others.

Overall, BAAAs president Drumeco Archer said the event was a success.

“I think it’s what we all expected it was a transition from the CARIFTA games we continue to see the athletes improving I am also happy with the performances at the senior level its bodes well for good competition when we go to Budapest also I think we will have a strong NACAC U18 and U23 team and we will be going into the World Championships equally as strong,” Archer said.

The BAAAs president said he was impressed with all of the senior athletes including Strachan, Gardiner, and Donald Thomas. Also, he was excited to see Shaunae Miller-Uibo’s return to the track as it was a testament of her strength and will to always want to be at the top.