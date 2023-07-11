Jay surges ahead to secure win for NP Buccaneers

By BRENT STUBBS

Senior Sports Reporter

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

JAY Major surged ahead in the sprint to secure the New Providence Buccaneers only win in the cycling competition as the road race completed their segment of the sixth Bahamas Games.

In a gruelling finish to the line on the course in the loop around the Queen Elizabeth Sports Center, Major took the tape in one hour and 25.24 seconds, holding off Andros Chickcharnies’ Chris Curry, who trailed in 1:25.25. Kevin Daley of Columbus Isles Arawaks got third in 1:25.26.

Major, coming off his victory in the recent Bahamas Cycling Federaton’s National Championships, said he was prepared for the challenge that he faced in the games.

“I didn’t have such a good race in the timed trials. I sort of used that as my motivation because I really came here to do well in the road race,” Major said.



“I was really happy with the way I performed. Winning the title was extra special because we had a very good field of competitors and I knew I had to go for it if I wanted to win.”

Curry, 32, admitted that he knew it would come down to a sprint and so he wanted to make sure he put himself in a position to be in contention.

Unfortunately, he said Major got the jump on him and the rest of the field and when he tried to go after him, it was a little too late. He congratulated Major on his performance.

On Sunday, Lorin Sawyer took the men’s timed trials back to Eleuthera as he crossed the line in 24.54 seconds, well ahead of Daley, who was second in 24.54. Jeff Tynes of New Providence was third in 25.13.

“It was good. There was a pretty strong head wind, but the course was pretty good. We had a little struggle with the traffic, but Bahamian people are not letting up for anybody,” Sawyer said.

“This was fun. It’s probably the best event I’ve been to in this country. We had a lot of cyclists, which is good to see for the production of the sport.”

On the ladies’ side, it was a sweep for Grand Bahama’s Smobia Moreau as she captured the ladies’ time trials in 27.51. Moreau’s nearest rival was her team-mate from Grand Bahama Maria De Rose, who trailed in 28.51. Eleuthera Adventurers Marla Albury was third in 29.07.

Mireau came back on Sunday and added the road race title to her ledger in 2:45.57 with her Lucayan’s team-mate Maria DeRosa taking second in 2:45.40. Marla Abury of Eleuthera came in third in 2:45.41.

“I am still in shock. After winning the timed trials, I didn’t expect that I would come out and win the road race as well,” she said. “I give God all the thanks and praise. I also want to thank my husband, my coach, Mr (Kenton) Roker and the entire team from Grand Bahama for their support.”

It was a clean sweep of the titles for Grand Bahamian Launy Duncombe in the boys 15-17 division, and New Providence’s Kami Roach and Taylor Knowles in the girls 15-17 and 12-14 divisions respectively, Long Island’s Lachlan Menzies and Lenin Hamilton shared the honours in the boys 12-14.

Duncombe, coming off his triumph in the timed trials in 16.23, took the road race in 47.54.

“I feel good about it. There were some things that I could have done better, but overall, it was a good ride,” Duncombe said. “I feel good about my overall performance.

“I still have a little more work to do. I have to go back and put in the work. But it’s a great feeling for me being a double champion. That has never happened for me before.”

After hearing about the Bahamas Games last year, Duncombe said he went full force into training because he wanted to be able to represent Grand Bahama to the best of his ability.

Roach, one of the top female competitors in the country, emerged as the junior girls’ double champion in the timed trials in 18.35 and came back and completed the road race in 48.26. “I knew this was going to be a good meet and so I came prepared to compete,” Roach said. “I didn’t have any expectations other than to win. “I knew I was a little ahead of my competitors, but I still had to go out there and perform and that is what I did. I think I did very well in both the timed trials and the road race.”

She said she wanted to use the meet to prepare for the CARIFTA triathlon coming up here in August. She noted that there’s still some work she needs to do, but she was pleased with her performances.

Knowles, winner of the girls 12-14 timed trials in 12.00, was just as ecstatic about her double feat.

“It was a very good feeling. I will definitely work towards doing it again at the next Bahamas games,” Knowles said.

“I really enjoyed the timed trials because it was a lot shorter.

“But it was a nice experience. I got to meet a lot of new friends. All around, it was a good experience for me.”

After taking some time to compete in swimming before they closed out on Sunday, Hamilton got the chance to participate in the road race, which he comfortably won in 28.33.

“My performance was alright. I felt I could have done a lot better if I didn’t have to swim yesterday (Sunday).

“My legs were a little sore,” Hamilton said. “I am preparing for the CARIFTA triathlon, so this was good to get me ready for it.”

While the CARIFTA Triathlon here in August is his next goal, Hamilton said he was just delighted to be able to compete in the Bahamas Games.

“I was really excited about it,” said the 14-year-old Hamilton, who is preparing to enter grade nine at St Paul’s School in Grand Bahama. “I really enjoyed competing in the games.”

Federation president Roy Colebrooke said the two days of competition was unbelievable.

“Those who you thought would have won, got upset,” said Colebrooke, who also serves as the chairman of the New Providence Sports Council. “The entire two days of cycling was very exciting.

“I’m grateful, most of all, that the event went off without any major incident. Safety is our first motto and we’re just thankful to our partners, the Police, the ambulance, the Royal Bahamas Defence Force and the athletes and coaches from around the Bahamas who helped to make this a success.