NACAC team named

By BRENT STUBBS

Senior Sports Reporter

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

IN the aftermath of a successful hosting of its National Track and Field Championships, the Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations announced the selection of its first major international team for the summer.

A 22-member team will carry the flag in the North American, Central American and Caribbean (NACAC) Championships that will take place in Costa Rica from July 21-23.

There are 19 under-18 girls, 16 under-18 boys, four under-23 girls and nine under-23 boys, selected to the tram. They are as follows:

Under-18 girls

Jamiah Nabbie. Shatalya Dorsett, Darvinique Dean, Jaynae Pinder, Erin Barr, Chanyah Taylor, Lanaisha Lubin, Phebe Thompson, Bayli Major, Koi Adderley, Tylah Pratt, Annae Mackry, Cailyn Johnson, Dior-Rae Scott, Taysha Stubbs, Shayann Demeritte, Nya Wright, Nia Richards and Alexis Roberts.

Under-18 boys

Ishmael Rolle, Caden Smith, Zion Shepherd, Zion Miller, Robert Stuart, Tajh Brown, Berkley Munnings, Morgan Moss, Raywind Winder, Johnathan Rodgers, Robert Stuart, William McKinney, Justin Hanna, Jelani Morrison, Kenny Moxey Jr and Trent Ford.

Under-23 girls

Megan Moss, Lacarthea Cooper, Rhema Otabor and Shauneice Miller.

Under-23 boys

Terrence Jones, Antoine Andrews, Shaun Miller Jr, Tarajh Hudson, Keyshawn Strachan, Brenden Vanderpool, Demetrius Rolle, Adam Musgrove and Carlos Brown. The team will be managed by Laura Charlton, while Corrington Maycock will serve as the head coach.

He noted that they have a very experienced and solid team and so the expectations are very high.

“With this being the Bahamas’ 50th anniversary of Independence, we want to continue showcasing our talent in making the Bahamas proud,” he stated.

As for being elected as the head coach, Maycock, the founder and head coach of Blue Chips Athletic Club, said it’s always a great feeling when representing the Bahamas at any level of a coaching staff.

“Being the head coach is more demanding, but I have a super coaching staff and management team with me,” he stated.

Maycock will be assisted by coaches Everette Fraser, Dereck Wells from Grand Bahama, Jason Edwards, Neketa Sears and Waldon Whyms. Assisting Charlton will be Sharon Gardiner. The chaperone is Jacqueline Rolle, the physician is Dr Cindy Williams and physiotherapist is Terrell Major.

The BAAA, headed by Drumeco Archer, still has yet to name the team heading to the 19th World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, from August 19-27.

There is also a team that will be selected by the Bahamas Olympic Committee to head to the Pan American Games from October 20 to November 6 in Santiago, Chile.