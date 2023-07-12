NP Buccaneers win the gold in baseball

By BRENT STUBBS

Senior sports Reporter

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

The New Providence Buccaneers, behind the battery mate of pitcher Chad McKenzie and catcher Roberto

Lamour, shut out the Eleuthera Adventurers 4-0 to win the sixth Bahamas Games baseball title.

Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis was on hand last night at the Andre Rodgers Baseball Stadium to present the gold and silver medals to the Buccaneers and the Adventurers as baseball closed out its five days of competition.

McKenzie, back home from Ventura College in California, pitched in his second game for New Providence in the tournament.

But the southpaw saved his best for last, firing a one-hitter with 10 strikeouts and giving up just one walk.

“I’m just glad to be able to come back and support my team. It was a lot of fun playing for the first time in the Bahamas,” said McKenzie, who came in from Louisiana where he is currently training.

“In the second inning, my arm was really happy, but all I asked God for was to give me one more and every time I stepped out, I kept saying Lord give me one more. He gave me my gift.”

While McKenzie was the winning pitcher, Lamour was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player.

The 18-year-old graduate of Nassau Christian Academy was shocked when he heard his name called. “It feels good. A lot of work came with this,” he said.

“I was surprised. I knew I played awesome in the first two games, but the last two games I was off with my offence, but the defence came through.

“I was a little surprised when I won it because we had an awesome team with a lot of talent.

“Anyone of us could have gotten it. I’m just glad that I got it.”

Lamour, first baseman Tate Isaacs, centre fielder Andre Arthur and designated hitter/first baseman Malik Foster all scored a run for New Providence against Eleuthera’s losing pitcher Norman Bastian III, who gave up two hits with nine strike outs, three walks, a hit by pitch and a wild pitch.

Scoreless after two innings, New Providence got on the scoreboard with a run in the third, added another in the fourth and put two more up for good measure in the fifth.

Shortstop Frankie Mooreen got the lone hit for the Adventurers.

Buccaneers manager Clarence ‘CJ’ McKenzie said it was a great feeling, not only winning the title, but taking it from Grand Bahama, who won it the last time the games was staged in 2001.

“We knew from the beginning that we had put together a team that would have been able to take us right to the championship,” said McKenzie, who was assisted by coaches Jeff ‘Sangy’ Francis and Kevin Moxey.

“I’m glad to see us do it. We had some close games. Andros gave us a scare and Eleuthera were tough both days. We’re just glad to be the champions.”

Eleuthera’s manager Elline Sineus said he felt his team from Eleuthera played exceptionally well.

“We made some crucial mistakes in this game, but coming from Eleuthera as the underdogs, a lot of people didn’t expect us to make it this far,” he said.

“But we have a growing programme in Eleuthera, so to come this far is very encouraging.”

Despite the loss, Sineus said the players will use this as a learning experience and will get better so that they can be better prepared when they come back to play under the bright lights in the stadium.

The Adventurers were coming off a huge 3-1 victory over the Columbus Isles Arawaks to advance to the final. With the loss, the Arawaks had to settle for the bronze.

In their game, Tyler Nairn got the win on the mound over Farron Edgecombe. Centre fielder Joel Miller went 2-for-2 with a RBI and a pair of runs scored. Catcher/first baseman Avard Bethel cored the other run.

Centre fielder Nijai Armbrister was 1-for-2 and catcher Rashad Martin was 1-for-3 in the loss for Columbus Iles.

The Arawaks were coming off their elimination game earlier in the day when they disposed of the Grand Bahama Lucayans with a 4-1 victory. Davante Brown went the distance for the win on a three-hitter with five strikeouts, four walks and a hit by pitch.

First baseman Junnel Bain went 1-for-4 with a RBI and a run scored; Stefan McKenzie was also 1-for-4 with a run scored and Nijai Armbrister was 1-for-3 with a run scored.

Courtney Meadows suffered the loss for Grand Bahama, who was led by right fielder Ashley Poitier’s 1-for-3 day with a run scored and designated player Trent Thomas, who was 1-for-2 with a RBI.

Many questioned why Grand Bahama had to play more games than the other islands. But, according to tournament director Teddy Sweeting, it was a format that was set up and agreed to by all of the teams during the technical meeting.