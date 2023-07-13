Basketball action heats up on day 2

By TENAJH SWEETING

Tribune Sports Reporter

tsweeting@tribunemedia.net

BASKETBALL action continued for the 10 islands of The Bahamas yesterday at the D W Davis and Kendal G L Isaacs gymnasiums. Gameplay for the sport in the women’s and men’s divisions got underway on Tuesday leading up to the championship games on Saturday.

In their first appearance at the Kendal G L Isaacs Gymnasium, the New Providence Buccaneers pummelled the Long Island Sheep Runners by 72 points to win 109-37.

The Buccaneers asserted their dominance early in the game, leading 11-1 in the first few minutes. The Sheep Runners only managed to add six more points to their score in the third quarter meanwhile New Providence had 47.

By the final buzzer, the home team had already laid their opponents to rest.

Richard Lowe led the way for New Providence, turning in 17 points and 11 rebounds for a double double in the game.

The Bucs scored at will on an efficient 51 per cent shooting clip from the field. Although the Sheep Runners appeared outmatched, the difference maker was on the defensive end. The winning team stole the ball 18 times and rebounded 56 boards compared to 25 from the Sheep Runners.

Deven Johnson, head coach of New Providence, talked about the dominant win.

“We told the guys just to have fun, that is what they were doing, they executed and did what we told them to do and that’s how the game ended,” Johnson said.

He added that the team is looking to play in the gold medal matches and once they commit on the defensive end, they can beat anybody in the competition.

The Abaco Survivors defeated the Columbus Isles Arawaks 74-52. The Survivors led the game at halftime 42-33 and extended the score to 65-36. Leon Cooper was the team’s highest scorer with 13 points. He also grabbed a team-high nine rebounds.

The Bimini and Berry Islands Marlins dropped the Andros Chickcharnies 47-38 at the DW Davis Gymnasium. Marlins’ Raymond Louis scored 18 points and Marvin Saunders pulled down 14 boards in the game.

The Grand Bahama Lucayans won against the Exuma and Ragged Island Navigators 57-46.

Women’s Division

The Adventurers toppled the Lucayans 51-45. Lashann Higgs poured in 30 points to pair with 15 rebounds. On the opposing side, Karen Barr dominated the boards with 17 rebounds and Arlia Greene scored 18 for the losing team.

The Survivors won in double digits over the Arawaks 62-47. Raven Nixon scored 13 points.

Meanwhile, Tania Kerr pulled down 14 rebounds.

Live results from the game can be accessed via https://fibalivestats.dcd.shared.geniussports.com/u/BBFN/2281936/

Basketball will continue for the rest of the week at DW Davis and Kendal G L Isaacs gymnasiums.