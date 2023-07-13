Buccaneers take the gold in soccer

By TENAJH SWEETING

Tribune Sports Reporter

tsweeting@tribunemedia.net

The New Providence Buccaneers continue to steamroll the competition in the various sporting disciplines with soccer being the latest in the Bahamas Golden Jubilee Games.

The home team swept both divisions yesterday to secure yet another gold for New Providence.

The women’s runners-up were the Grand Bahama Lucayans and bronze was claimed by the Abaco Survivors.

Meanwhile, in the men’s division, the Survivors collected silver and the Eleuthera Adventurers came away with bronze.

The final two games of the soccer sporting discipline concluded yesterday at the Roscow A L Davies soccer field.

In the last match of the competition, the Buccaneers completed a clean sheet in the tournament after defeating the Lucayans 1-0.

Both teams remained scoreless in the first half of the game with neither unable to get an edge on their opponent.

However, in the second half, New Providence’s Larry Noel sank the ball to the back of the net for the team’s lone goal.

The Buccaneers won all of their games against the competition in the sixth Bahamas Games.

Noel talked about what the gold medal means to the Buccaneers.

“This means a wonderful thing, thanks to our coach, he was telling us from the start that we ain’t losing we are gonna make it, this is his fifth win [and] we got gold…we came in the second half saying that all we needed was one, we got that one and came out on top,” he said.

Dion Peterson, head coach of the men’s Buccaneers, said the win was special because it was a new set of guys since the last time he coached and it was special to guide them through their first Bahamas Games.

He credited togetherness, encouraging each other and a team-first mentality from the opening day, for their success.

In addition to their championship hardware, New Providence also captured more accomplishments in the men and women divisions on the final day of soccer.

Thajay Smith won the golden glove award, Ronaldo Green claimed the golden boots trophy, and Jean Tilo earned the golden ball honours.

Additionally, Melina McClure, who played a pivotal role in the women’s victory on Sunday, was awarded as the golden glove winner.

Her teammate Kenyonique Thompson won the golden boots award and Phoebe Wilson of Grand Bahama went home with the golden ball trophy.

The battle between the men’s Survivors and Adventurers ended in a 1-1 draw for both teams to end the competition. After five days of elite matchups, the soccer segment of the Bahamas Golden Jubilee Games are officially done.

To follow up with previous scores in the tournament, visit the Bahamas Football Association’s Facebook page.