Long Island Sheep Runners take home the gold

The sailing competition at the sixth Bahamas Games in Montagu Bay turned out to be a celebration for the Long Island Sheep Runners and skipper Stefan Knowles.

Knowles skippered the New Legend to the gold in the ‘A’ Class.

The silver medal went to the Andros Chickcharnies’ Ruff Justice, skippered by Joshua Knowles and Mark Knowles.

The Grand Bahama Lucayans’ Silent Partner, skippered by Morris Rolle, won the bronze. Knowles also skippered the New Chase to the gold in class B for Long Island. The Barbarian II, skippered by Delworth Gibson, won the silver for the MICAL Flamingos.

Grand Bahama’s Ants Nest, skippered by Lee Armbrister, got the bronze.

And Knowles, in completing the hat trick, skippered the Sassie Sue to the gold in class C for the Sheep Runners.

Sacrifice, skippered by Crysto Cartwright, won the silver for Grand Bahama and H2O, skippered by Efford Kemp, won the bronze for the Exuma & Ragged Island Navigators.