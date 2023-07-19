$15,000 reward offered to find missing Kyle

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

TWO months after 20-year-old Kyle Carey went missing, his family still hope for his return.

Tracey Carey said the family still believes her son is alive and is offering a $15,000 reward for anyone who can lead them to him.

“It’s very difficult for everybody,” she told The Tribune yesterday. “Me, my husband and his siblings, we’re just trying our best to still trust in God that we’re going to find him. We had one or two leads, but nothing came out of it.”

“Persons calling and saying they believe they saw him this place and the next place and we did follow-ups but nothing came out of it, and at this point, we’re just still trying to look into it.”

“Some persons were apprehended for questioning, but nothing was fruitful or came out of it, but they have been helpful with us so far.”

Relatives said they last saw Mr Carey on May 11.

“We just got some other posters printed out, so we’re going to go and still continue to post them up,” Ms Carey said. “All of my family and friends have still been continuing to post on social media for the reward. The reward is out there as well. It’s been put up as well and we’re still continuing to just post stuff up on Facebook and post stuff up with the posters around Nassau and stuff like that.”

Any one with information about Mr Carey’s whereabouts can contact his father at 816-1330 or 822-7821 or their nearest police station.