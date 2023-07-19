Anthaya Charlton transfers to Florida

By BRENT STUBBS

Senior sports Reporter

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

AFTER producing a stellar freshman season for the University of Kentucky Wildcats track and field team, sprinter/long jumper Anthaya Charlton has moved on to the Florida Gators.

Charlton, who will turn 20 on July 28, entered the transfer portal after her sprint coach Tim Hall left Kentucky for another job at South Carolina.

“I was exploring my options with a couple of visits and Florida just turned out to be the best for me,” said Charlton, who leaves the Bahamian connection with head coach Rolando ‘Lonnie’ Greene and women’s assistant coach Debbie Ferguson-McKenzie at Kentucky.

“This was a big thing for me. It was a difficult decision, but I did what I felt was best in making the move to Florida. It’s closer to home and it feels like home.”

With her concentration on the 100 metres and the long jump, Charlton will be entering her sophomore year after she returned to competition this past season for her freshman year.

She enrolled in Kentucky in 2022 after she graduated from St Augustine’s College, but she took the year off.

“I’m looking to improve on my sprints and jumps,” said Charlton, who has posted personal bests of 11.11 seconds in the 100m with a wind-aided mark of 10.98 at the Texas Relays and 6.74 metres in the long jump.

The economic major racked up some credible accolades this past season that included the following:

2023 Outdoor USTFCCCA First-Team All-America as a member of the 4 x 100m relay team; Outdoor USTFCCCA second-team All-America in 100m; NCAA Outdoor silver medallist in 4 x 100m relay; Outdoor second-team All-SEC; SEC Freshman of the Week; SEC Co-Field Athlete of the Week; SEC Indoor long jump bronze medallist; Indoor USTFCCCA Second-Team All-American in long jump; SEC Outdoor Championship silver medallist in 4 x 100m relay and SEC Outdoor Championship silver medallist in long jump. “Coming back after taking a year off, I think I exceeded my expectations, so all in all, it’s been a good season,” Charlton said. “It didn’t end up how I would like, but I’m still proud of myself.”

Having shut down her season after competing in the Central American and Caribbean Games in San Salvador, El Salvador, Charlton said she’s gearing up for her first global competition at Olympic Games in Paris, France, in 2024.

She noted that she will miss the University of Kentucky where she developed a great rapport with the coaches and her team-mates, as well as her sister, Devynne Charlton, a graduate assistant who is training under Greene.

“When we go head-to-head, it’s going to be interesting. It’s even more exciting because we are going to be at different schools,” said Charlton, who holds a slight edge over Devynne in the 100m, but conceded to the Bahamian national record holder in the 100m hurdles.

As she moves on to Florida where she will continue to compete in the Southeastern Conference (SEC), Charlton expressed her gratitude to the coaching staff, the medical team and her advisors, who all helped her to make the transition in getting to where she is.

“I really like their programme. It speaks for itself,” Charlton said.

“The people are so nice and they are welcoming. Even after the transfer portal, the athletes were encouraging and supporting me.”

Now she’s closer to home and is just as eager to get the support from the Bahamian people.