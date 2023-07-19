Ministry/BAAA Track & Field Summer Camp in high gear

By MALIQUE WALLACE

Tribune Intern

THE Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture and the Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations’ Track and Field Summer Camp is now in high gear at the original Thomas A Robinson track and field stadium.

Ronald Cartwright, who is the head coach for the clinic, has been coaching for more than 50 years. He said he hopes that the kids will learn from what was said and use what they have learned to the best of their abilities.

Saying that even though they are not going to learn everything there is to know about track and field, at the end of the day they are going to walk away with learning something new.

Two campers G’anna Whylly and Gabriel Saunders talked about how their experiences were so far and why they attend this camp. Whylly says she feels good about attending the camp and she joined because she wanted to get more of a physical experience.

Saunders says he feels great that he joined this camp because he got to meet a lot of new people,make new friends, and learn new things. He says that joined because he wanted to get more experience.

Coach Bernard Newbold is the coordinator of the track and field clinic. He says that this is the third week of the camp, the last weeks being more focused on the sprints and jumps.

He also says that this camp is more of a satellite camp with the Bahamas Athletic Association. He encourages parents to bring out their kids aged 9-12 and even those who are already in clubs.

Newbold says that track and field is a sport that provides scholarships in the United States. “This is an easy sport where young student athletes can find scholarships, and the kids who are graduating high school, if they continue doing the sport, they will have no problem getting a scholarship in the future,” Newbold said.