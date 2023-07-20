35th Jeff Rodgers Basketball Camp jumps off with hot start

By LEESHAN MORLEY

Tribune Intern

MONDAY marked the beginning of the 35th Annual Jeff Rodgers Basketball Camp which is being held at The Kendal G.L. Isaacs National Gymnasium and the camp will continue until Thursday next week. The camp caters to girls and boys aged 5-18.

Director Jeff Rodgers was able to stop and reflect on how the camp first started. “I started this camp as a calling from church to give something back to the community.”

He also went on to say how this camp not only focuses on teaching the children basketball skills, but also good self-character.

“I use it as an avenue to be able to touch lives, to help young people know more about themselves, work with them to help them to set goals in life and, at the same time, you are teaching them basketball skills but, as you know, there is more to life than just basketball, so the camp is for building character.”



He further went on to share how the players have improved over the years. He mentioned players such as NBA stars Deandre Ayton and Kai Jones who were a part of the camp in the past. These players were given the opportunity to play basketball in the NBA while others have played on a professional basketball level in foreign countries. Some of those campers have come back to be instructors for the camp. He encourages other young people to join the camp saying “If you find time to come into the camp, the camp is to give you the type of information to help you to know how to defend out there in the world. You don’t have to do the worst things in the world to be seen or be known. You can still do good things and people will still see you and know you.”



Mylez Moss, a 13-year-old camper, shared his experience about the camp. He has been attending the camp for the past six years. For him, the camp has helped him to enhance his basketball skills and become a complete basketball player. Not only has he learnt to perfect his basketball skills but to become a better person, learn self-discipline, and to be a good person to everyone around him.

Tory Johnson, a female camper, was also able to describe her time in the camp. With this being her first year being a part of the camp, she has been having an enjoyable experience thus far and has learnt a lot. She also feels that the camp can help her to become a better person and help improve her basketball skills.