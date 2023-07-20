CARIFTA bronze medallist Adam Musgrove to join the Bison Nation

By TENAJH SWEETING

Tribune Sports Reporter

tsweeting@tribunemedia.net

AFTER leaving the national track and field championships as a double champion, Adam Musgrove will now take his athletic and academic capabilities to Howard University.

At a collegiate signing for fellow teammate Otto Laing, who will also attend the historically black university in Washington DC, coach Daron Lightbourne revealed Musgrove will be apart of the Bison Nation.

Musgrove has been poised and committed to his journey throughout his final track season as a junior breaking personal goals and savouring the moment along the way..

The CARIFTA bronze medallist is confident in his decision to enrol at the HBCU and reflected on why he chose the institution.

“I had genuine interest in the school and after discussing it with my family and coach Lightbourne, it felt as if they saw me as Adam and not just another athlete, also considering it is an HBCU with a decent academic ranking, I do feel as if I would be able to get faster in an academically sound environment with people that look like myself,” Musgrove said.

The double 100 and 200 metre junior champion has his sights set on obtaining a law degree and potentially a master of business administration (MBA) in his bright and near future.

He said that outside of the academics, he wants to be able to run as fast as he possibly can and although he cannot predict what his ceiling or limit is, he does believe that he can do anything possible with God leading him.

Musgrove is taking it one academic and athletic milestone at a time but will definitely try to work towards becoming a pro as he transitions to the collegiate level of the sport.

Lightbourne, head coach of Bahamas Speed Dynamics, had nothing but high praises for the steadily improving sprinter.

He said that he expects both Musgrove and Laing to do well at Howard University, especially in helping each other, due to the dynamic they have built personally along their journey at Bahamas Speed Dynamics.

Despite moving onto the next level into the hands of David Oliver, who is the director of track and field at the home of the Bison, Musgrove said that he is extremely excited and feels that he has a lot of room for improvement and is looking forward to the coaches at Howard tapping into that.

“At the college level I want to become a national champion. I also want to challenge the Bahamian senior records in the sprints and I want to be an inspiration to anyone struggling in track, to show that just because you are struggling now does not mean that you always will,” he said.

Currently, the junior wants to end this season with a bang at the Pan American Junior Championships next month in Puerto Rico.

Also, the North American, Central American, and Caribbean (NACAC) Championships that take place this weekend in Costa Rica.

The meets will be the last for Musgrove as he transitions from the junior to senior level.