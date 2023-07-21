CARIFTA Triathlon set for Nassau in August

THE Bahamas Triathlon Association (BTA) is delighted to announce that they have successfully won the bid to host the highly anticipated CARIFTA Triathlon Championships.

The event, organised under the theme “Sports in Paradise,” will take place August 26-27 at Goodman’s Bay in Nassau.

“We are so excited to host the CARIFTA Triathlon and Aquathlon for the first time in Nassau,” said Lori Roach, secretary general. “We had previously won the bid for 2020 but had to postpone due to the global pandemic. Since then, we have been anxiously waiting for our time to come, and it’s finally here.”

Anticipating the participation of approximately 200 youth athletes ranging from 11 to 21 years old, representing 10 Caribbean countries, the BTA is eagerly preparing to welcome both national and regional guests to this prestigious event.

As the host venue, Goodman’s Bay will provide a stunning backdrop for the competitions, showcasing the beauty of The Bahamas.

The BTA extends its gratitude to the generous sponsors who have already contributed to making the event happen, including long-time triathlon supporter Bahamas Waste, Shoreline Distributors and Caribbean Bottling Company. “We’re thrilled to come on board as one of the sponsors for the Carifta Triathlon,” said Jardian Turnquest, Marketing Manager for Caribbean Bottling Company. “It’s always encouraging to see the discipline and commitment that our young athletes display, and we are humbled to have been able to support them. Rehydration is extremely important when competing in any event, so we are very pleased to have provided Powerade and Dasani to all the athletes who are participating.”

While the Carifta Triathlon Championships will be free for the public to attend and spectate, it is important to note that there will be road closures in effect. “We want to advise everyone to be mindful of the traffic diversions during the event weekend,” added Roach. “We are also thankful to Bahamar, who has graciously granted the use of their parking lot located on the roundabout by Breezes, which will serve as the host hotel.”

The BTA is continuing to work towards the August event along with the Bahamas Ministry of Sports but are still seeking assistance from the corporate community and individuals interested in supporting this significant event for the country. “It’s going to take a lot to make this event happen and to put on a good show to our fellow CARIFTA athletes, so we encourage anyone interested in volunteering to reach out to the BTA, secretary@bahamastriathlon.com or Barefoot Marketing for sponsorship opportunities.”